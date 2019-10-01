Crude Oil prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

On Monday, WTI Crude prices dipped lower by 3.29 percent to close at $54.1 per barrel over rising worries of weakening of global demand amid escalating tension between U.S. & China. Prices were further pressurized after Saudi successfully restored the Oil producing facilities which pushed the prices lower. However, China is world’s largest crude importer whereas U.S. is the world’s largest Crude consumer. Constant escalating tensions between the two nations have led to a massive downfall in the global economic growth which weighed on oil demand and pushed the prices lower.

Outlook

Prices might be supported after the crude output dipped in the third quarter of 2019 which might raise global supply worries. However, weaker demand prospects might limit the gains. We expect oil prices to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.83 percent at $54.52 per barrel.

