you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Wednesday, WTI Crude prices plunged over 2.3 percent to close at $48.7 per barrel as the rapidly spreading Coronavirus continued to dent the demand prospects for Crude.


Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil


On Wednesday, WTI Crude prices plunged over 2.3 percent to close at $48.7 per barrel as the rapidly spreading Coronavirus continued to dent the demand prospects for Crude. Increase in number of cases outside China deepened the concerns over a possible economic slowdown which would in turn dent the demand for Crude. Markets assessed that the lethal virus breakout could lead to a far greater economic damage than initially thought which led to a significant downfall in oil prices. The OPEC+ stated that they would further trim their output to counter the slumping demand due to the coronavirus outbreak in the major Crude consumer, China. OPEC+ plans to meet in Vienna on 5 th -6 th March 2020. As per reports from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. Crude inventory levels increase by 452,000 barrels to 443.3 million barrels much lower than the market expectation of 2-million-barrel rise.


Outlook


Rising number of cases of the Coronavirus might further dent the demand worries for Crude and push the prices lower. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Feb 27, 2020 12:30 pm

#Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

