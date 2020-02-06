App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Tuesday, WTI Crude prices declined by 1.00 percent to close at $59.6 per barrel as the Coronavirus outbreak in China raised severe demand concerns for fuel.


Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil


On Tuesday, WTI Crude prices declined by 1.00 percent to close at $59.6 per barrel as the Coronavirus outbreak in China raised severe demand concerns for fuel. WTI Crude prices continued its long losing streak as markets expected that the economic damage due to the Virus outbreak might dent the demand for fuel. Moreover, the economic fallout in China, the biggest crude consumer further weighed on the prices. OPEC+ stated that they might further trim their production activities to fight back the possible chances of a squeeze on global oil demand which has pushed the prices lower. Excessive supply cuts by OPEC might provide some support for Crude.


Outlook


Demand concerns arising from China reflecting the new virus outbreak might weigh on the Crude prices. However, excessive output cuts by OPEC+ might support Crude prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Feb 6, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

