Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

Last week, WTI Crude ended significantly higher by 9.4 percent over a possible trade deal between U.S. & China amid fresh concerns arising from the Middle East. Investors will have an eye on the G20 summit which is to be conducted in Japan later this month where U.S. President Donald Trump will likely meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two countries will resume with the trade talks before the presidents of the two countries meet in Japan.

Outlook

Fresh concerns arising out of the Middle-East amid optimism over a possible trade deal between US and China might support Crude prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading higher by 0.63 percent at $57.79 per barrel.

