App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Last week, WTI Crude ended significantly higher by 9.4 percent over a possible trade deal between U.S. & China amid fresh concerns arising from the Middle East.


Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


Last week, WTI Crude ended significantly higher by 9.4 percent over a possible trade deal between U.S. & China amid fresh concerns arising from the Middle East. Investors will have an eye on the G20 summit which is to be conducted in Japan later this month where U.S. President Donald Trump will likely meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two countries will resume with the trade talks before the presidents of the two countries meet in Japan.


Outlook


Fresh concerns arising out of the Middle-East amid optimism over a possible trade deal between US and China might support Crude prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading higher by 0.63 percent at $57.79 per barrel.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.