Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil
After a sharp decline of over 4 percent in the last week of May in crude oil it stabilized and declined by just 0.4 percent to touch $53.28 per barrel. U.S. President Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico which is one of its major crude suppliers. US tariff threats on two countries might have a severe impact on the global growth and hamper the demand prospects for Crude. U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate stocks rose last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose 6.8 million barrels. Even Hedge Funds have increased selling of Oil considering the global scenario and the overextended Bull Run in prices over the supply cuts by OPEC.
Outlook
Continuation of supply cuts by OPEC+ and easing of trade tension between US and Mexico might support Crude prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.57 percent at $54.3 per barrel.
