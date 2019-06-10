App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, after a sharp decline of over 4 percent in the last week of May in crude oil it stabilized and declined by just 0.4 percent to touch $53.28 per barrel. U.S. President Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico which is one of its major crude suppliers.

Representative image
Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


After a sharp decline of over 4 percent in the last week of May in crude oil it stabilized and declined by just 0.4 percent to touch $53.28 per barrel. U.S. President Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico which is one of its major crude suppliers. US tariff threats on two countries might have a severe impact on the global growth and hamper the demand prospects for Crude. U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate stocks rose last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose 6.8 million barrels. Even Hedge Funds have increased selling of Oil considering the global scenario and the overextended Bull Run in prices over the supply cuts by OPEC.


Outlook


Continuation of supply cuts by OPEC+ and easing of trade tension between US and Mexico might support Crude prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.57 percent at $54.3 per barrel.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 10, 2019 01:58 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

