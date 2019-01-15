Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

On Monday, WTI crude prices plunged 2.1 percent to close at $ 50.5 per barrel. Weak import and export data from China led to a downfall in the Oil prices. Supply cuts by OPEC restricted the downfall but Weaker than expected Import and Export data from China over powered as it triggered concerns of global economic slowdown.

Outlook

On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading higher by 1.19 percent at $ 51. 11 per barrel.

