Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Monday, WTI crude prices plunged 2.1 percent to close at $ 50.5 per barrel.

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


On Monday, WTI crude prices plunged 2.1 percent to close at $ 50.5 per barrel. Weak import and export data from China led to a downfall in the Oil prices. Supply cuts by OPEC restricted the downfall but Weaker than expected Import and Export data from China over powered as it triggered concerns of global economic slowdown.


Outlook


On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading higher by 1.19 percent at $ 51. 11 per barrel.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 15, 2019 12:47 pm

