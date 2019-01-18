App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, WTI oil prices declined 0.5 percent on Thursday to close at $52.1 per ounce as US crude output surged to about 12 million barrels per day (bpd) amid weaker demand.

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


WTI oil prices declined 0.5 percent on Thursday to close at $52.1 per ounce as US crude output surged to about 12 million barrels per day (bpd) amid weaker demand. US Crude Inventories declined marginally whereas a large build up was seen in the gasoline inventories which pointed towards weak demand for oil from the US. On the MCX, oil prices rose marginally by 0.1 percent to close at Rs.3688 per barrel.


Outlook


Sharp decline in production by OPEC in December 2018 which might ease fears of supply glut. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 1.08 percent at $52.63 per barrel.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 18, 2019 12:14 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

