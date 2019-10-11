App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, On Thursday, WTI Crude prices ended higher by 1.83 percent to close at $53.6 per barrel.


Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


On Thursday, WTI Crude prices ended higher by 1.83 percent to close at $53.6 per barrel. Prices rose after tension between U.S. & China eased down which improved the demand prospects for Crude. The preliminary, lower-level talks between U.S. & China which took place on Monday and Tuesday made no progress in the trade situations. The first day of high-level trade negotiations went well which raised the chances of a possible trade deal between U.S. & China. However, the gains were capped as the tension escalated when U.S. added some of Chinese start-ups in their blacklist which weighed on the hopes of a possible trade deal between U.S. & China. Prices were further supported after OPEC+ stated that they might consider deepening the production cuts to balance the crude market. They will discuss about it in their meeting which is scheduled in December 2019.


Outlook


Rising chnaces of a possible trade deal between U.S. & China might improve the demand prospects for Crude and push the prices higher. We expect oil prices to trade higher, international markets are trading lower by 0.29 percent at $52.44 per barrel.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 12:12 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.