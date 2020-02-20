Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil

On Wednesday, WTI Crude prices ended significantly higher by 2.38 at $53.3 per barrel as fall in the number of cases due to the coronavirus and OPEC+ further reducing its output supported Crude prices. OPEC+ stated that they would further trim their output to counter the slumping demand due to the coronavirus outbreak in the major Crude consumer, China. Further production cuts by OPEC might lead to severe supply disruptions which pushed the prices higher Moreover, the impact of the virus outbreak seems to have eased down as the number of reported cases dipped which cushioned the demand woes and further supported Crude prices.



Outlook

Falling number of cases of the Coronavirus might ease down global worries and in turn support Crude prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.

For all commodities report, click here