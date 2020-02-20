App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Wednesday, WTI Crude prices ended significantly higher by 2.38 at $53.3 per barrel as fall in the number of cases due to the coronavirus and OPEC+ further reducing its output supported Crude prices.


Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil


On Wednesday, WTI Crude prices ended significantly higher by 2.38 at $53.3 per barrel as fall in the number of cases due to the coronavirus and OPEC+ further reducing its output supported Crude prices. OPEC+ stated that they would further trim their output to counter the slumping demand due to the coronavirus outbreak in the major Crude consumer, China. Further production cuts by OPEC might lead to severe supply disruptions which pushed the prices higher Moreover, the impact of the virus outbreak seems to have eased down as the number of reported cases dipped which cushioned the demand woes and further supported Crude prices.



Outlook


Falling number of cases of the Coronavirus might ease down global worries and in turn support Crude prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 20, 2020 11:19 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

