App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Tuesday, WTI Crude prices ended higher by 0.75 percent to close at $49.9 per barrel as worries over the virus outbreak arising from the major Crude consumer, China eased.


Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil


On Tuesday, WTI Crude prices ended higher by 0.75 percent to close at $49.9 per barrel as worries over the virus outbreak arising from the major Crude consumer, China eased. WTI Crude prices were pressurized earlier in the month as the markets expect that the economic damage due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China might dent the demand for fuel. However, easing of concerns over the virus outbreak might improve the demand prospects for Crude.



Outlook


Easing of tension over the Coronavirus impact might improve the demand prospects for fuel and provide some support for the prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 12, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.