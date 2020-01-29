Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Crude Oil On Tuesday, WTI Crude prices rose by 0.64 percent to close at $53.5 per barrel.
Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil
Crude Oil
On Tuesday, WTI Crude prices rose by 0.64 percent to close at $53.5 per barrel. After declining for multiple trading sessions’ oil prices rebounded as OPEC+ stated that they might deepen the output cuts to support Oil prices. Oil prices witnessed a significant dip as the markets expected that the newly identified respiratory virus called coronavirus might dent the demand for fuel. Markets will have a keen watch on the official U.S. Crude inventory data which will be published later in the day by EIA.
Outlook
Demand concerns arising from China reflecting the new virus outbreak might weigh on the Crude prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.
For all commodities report, click hereDisclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.