you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Last week, Crude prices plunged over 5 percent after chances of supply curbs arising from the Middle East eased down.


Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil


Last week, Crude prices plunged over 5 percent after chances of supply curbs arising from the Middle East eased down. Ugly military tension between U.S. & Iran supported the Crude prices earlier in the week over hopes of possible supply distress. However, soon the global worries eased after both the nations made conciliatory gestures which pressurized Crude prices. Moreover, rising U.S. Crude inventory levels further weighed on the prices. Crude stockpiles rose by 1.2 million barrels for the week ended 3rd January 2020 whereas the markets expected a decline of 3.6 million barrels.



Outlook


Easing of tension between U.S. & Iran might continue to weigh on Crude prices; however, optimism over U.S.-China trade deal might provide some support for the prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today; International markets are trading higher by 0.07 percent at $59.08 per barrel.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 13, 2020 10:43 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

