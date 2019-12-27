App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Thursday, WTI Crude prices ended higher by 0.93 percent to close at $61.7 per barrel. Easing of trade tension between U.S. and China coupled with expectation of a decline in the U.S. Crude inventory levels supported Crude prices.


Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil


On Thursday, WTI Crude prices ended higher by 0.93 percent to close at $61.7 per barrel. Easing of trade tension between U.S. & China coupled with expectation of a decline in the U.S. Crude inventory levels supported Crude prices. U.S. & Chinese officials have stated that they are nearing a contract which further supported Crude prices. Signing the phase one trade deal would be the first step to end the 18 month long which has hampered the demand prospects for Crude. OPEC and its allies like Russia stated that they will continue with their production cuts till they get the prices in check which continued to support Crude oil prices.


Outlook


Possible supply curbs in the coming months and optimism over a trade deal between U.S. & China might support Crude prices. Markets will have a keen eye on the official Crude inventory data which is due later in the day. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading higher by 0.26 percent at $61.84 per barrel.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 27, 2019 10:55 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

