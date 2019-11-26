Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Monday, WTI Crude prices ended higher by 0.42 percent to close at $58.0 per barrel.
Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil
On Monday, WTI Crude prices ended higher by 0.42 percent to close at $58.0 per barrel. Optimism over a possible trade deal between U.S. & China might improve the demand prospects for Crude which supported the prices. Reports stated that the biggest oil consumers in the world are nearing a phase one trade deal which might increase the demand for Crude oil. Moreover, prices were further supported after reports stated that OPEC+ might continue with their output cuts till mid-2020. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) along with Russia will meets on 5 th December 2019 at its headquarters in Vienna to discuss on the stance in the coming months.
Outlook
Optimism over a possible trade deal between U.S. & China might improve the market sentiments and push the prices higher. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading marginally lower by 0.02 percent at $58.0 per barrel.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.