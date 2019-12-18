App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Tuesday, WTI Crude prices rose by 1.21 percent to close at $60.9 per barrel. Prices have continued to increase over rising chances of improvement in the global scenario and the demand prospects for Crude.


Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil


On Tuesday, WTI Crude prices rose by 1.21 percent to close at $60.9 per barrel. Prices have continued to increase over rising chances of improvement in the global scenario and the demand prospects for Crude. The interim trade deal between U.S. & China leaves most of the tariffs still on the table but this can be the first step towards ending the 18 month long trade spat which has roiled the international markets and the global economy. Moreover, OPEC+ agreed to deepen the output cuts from 1.2 million bpd to 1.7 million bpd which might possibly tighten the global supply has supported the Crude prices.



Outlook


Chances of improvement in the demand prospects for Crude might support the prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading lower 0.71 percent at $60.44 per barrel.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 18, 2019 10:27 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

