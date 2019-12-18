Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil

On Tuesday, WTI Crude prices rose by 1.21 percent to close at $60.9 per barrel. Prices have continued to increase over rising chances of improvement in the global scenario and the demand prospects for Crude. The interim trade deal between U.S. & China leaves most of the tariffs still on the table but this can be the first step towards ending the 18 month long trade spat which has roiled the international markets and the global economy. Moreover, OPEC+ agreed to deepen the output cuts from 1.2 million bpd to 1.7 million bpd which might possibly tighten the global supply has supported the Crude prices.



Outlook

Chances of improvement in the demand prospects for Crude might support the prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading lower 0.71 percent at $60.44 per barrel.

