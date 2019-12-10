Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Oil On Monday, WTI Crude prices ended lower by 0.3 percent to close at $59.0 per barrel.
Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil
Oil On Monday, WTI Crude prices ended lower by 0.3 percent to close at $59.0 per barrel. Weakening of demand prospects around the globe over powered the pros of deepening in the production cuts by OPEC+ in the coming months. Prices surged last week after OPEC+ agreed to deepen the output cuts from 1.2 million bpd to 1.7 million bpd which limited the downfall. However, weak export number from China reflecting the prolonged trade spat weighed on the demand prospects for Crude.
Outlook
We expect oil prices to trade sideways today mixed signals from the Sino-American trade spat might weigh on the Crude prices. However, positive industrial data might provide some support. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading marginally lower by 0.03 percent at $59.00 per barrel.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.