App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Thursday, WTI Crude prices ended lower by 1.88 percent to close at $45.9 per barrel as concerns over weakening of demand for crude around the globe due to the deadly breakout pushed the prices lower.


Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil


On Thursday, WTI Crude prices ended lower by 1.88 percent to close at $45.9 per barrel as concerns over weakening of demand for crude around the globe due to the deadly breakout pushed the prices lower. About 98000 people are infected by the deadly virus breakout which has spread out to over 60 nations. Worries of global recession dampened the demand prospects for Crude and pressurized the prices. Moreover, Saudi and other OPEC members are having a tough time winning Russia’s and Kazakhstan’s (members of the OPEC+) support for the additional output cuts to stabilize Crude prices which tumbled due to the Coronavirus breakout in China.



Outlook


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stated that they will trim their output by an extra 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in total until the end of 2020. However, weaker demand prospects might over power and push the prices lower. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on Mar 6, 2020 11:09 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.