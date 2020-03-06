Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil

On Thursday, WTI Crude prices ended lower by 1.88 percent to close at $45.9 per barrel as concerns over weakening of demand for crude around the globe due to the deadly breakout pushed the prices lower. About 98000 people are infected by the deadly virus breakout which has spread out to over 60 nations. Worries of global recession dampened the demand prospects for Crude and pressurized the prices. Moreover, Saudi and other OPEC members are having a tough time winning Russia’s and Kazakhstan’s (members of the OPEC+) support for the additional output cuts to stabilize Crude prices which tumbled due to the Coronavirus breakout in China.



Outlook

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stated that they will trim their output by an extra 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in total until the end of 2020. However, weaker demand prospects might over power and push the prices lower. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.

