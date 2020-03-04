Crude Oil prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil

On Tuesday, WTI Crude prices ended higher by 0.92 percent to close at $47.2 per barrel over after the Dollar declined making Crude cheaper for other currency holders. Prices were further supported on expectations that the OPEC+ would further trim their output to counter the slumping demand due to the coronavirus outbreak in the major Crude consumer, China. OPEC+ plans to meet in Vienna on 5th -6 th March 2020. The OPEC+ might further trim their output by 1 million barrels per day in addition to the 2.1 million bpd in current output cuts. Possible supply curbs arising from major exporting countries might support Crude.

Outlook

Expectation of aggressive output cuts by OPEC amid stimulus measures by various central banks might support Crude. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.

