Crude comfort sends Asian Paints, Berger Paints rallying for second straight day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST

Nearly 40-45 percent of raw materials used by paint companies are crude oil derivatives

Asian Paints and Berger Paints shares gained for a second straight session on March 16 on the back of falling crude prices. Asian Paints was quoting at Rs 2,862.85 and Berger Paints was quoting at Rs 597.65 on the NSE at 11 am, both higher by 1.2 percent from the previous close.

Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel on Wednesday to their lowest in more than a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery.

In fact, Brent fell below the $75 per barrel mark for the first time since December 2021.