Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals' 12% fall after CEO resignation an overreaction, say analysts

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 25, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

The company has appointed Promeet Ghosh as the new managing director and chief executive officer in place of Mathew Job, who has resigned, for five years

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals shares fell almost 12 percent on April 25 morning after the surprise resignation of Mathew Job from the position of chief executive officer.

During his tenure, the company's market capitalization grew from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 18,664 crore, ICICI Direct said in a note.

At 9.45 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 260 on the NSE, down 11.6 percent from the previous close, and hit a 52-week low. Trading volumes at 14 million shares were significantly higher than the 20-day average volume of 1.9 million shares.

