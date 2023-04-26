 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Crompton Greaves CE pins hope on Shantanu Khosla but investors bit worried

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 26, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

Khosla, who has been elevated from the rank of managing director to executive vice-chairman, will remain on the board till December 2025. He has been with the company for seven years now

Streamlining the back-end capabilites is the top priority for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical's new MD & CEO Promeet Ghosh

To assuage investor concerns after a 12 percent knock in the share price, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals' new management said in a conference call that Shantanu Khosla will continue to provide support, guidance and inputs to the company.

Khosla, who has been elevated from the rank of managing director to executive vice-chairman, will remain on the board till December 2025. He has been with the company for seven years now.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

The consumer durables company's shares saw a sharp selloff, as well as buildup of short positions on April 25, after chief executive officer Mathew Job announced surprise resignation. Promeet Ghosh, former deputy head of Temasek India, is the new MD and CEO of the company.