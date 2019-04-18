CRISIL slips nearly 5% on poor Q4 numbers; declares interim dividend

Share price of CRISIL slipped nearly 5 percent intraday Thursday after company declared poor numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was down 7 percent at Rs 76.6 crore against Rs 82.2 crore in the same quarter of 2018, as per BSE filing.

The company said that its consolidated profit for the quarter was impacted due to foreign exchange loss of Rs 7.8 crore, compared with Rs 2.3 crore of foreign exchange gain in the corresponding quarter of 2018.

It income from operations was at Rs 415.8 crore versus Rs 420 crore, while total income was at Rs 422.9 crore versus Rs 427.6 crore.

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2019.

At 11:10 hrs CRISIL was quoting at Rs 1,534.40, down Rs 76.75, or 4.76 percent on the BSE.