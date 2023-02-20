 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CRISIL shares gain over 2% after 17.5% surge in Q4 net profit

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 20, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Shares of CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited) opened 2.1 percent higher on Monday on the back of strong fourth-quarter earnings.

The rating agency’s consolidated net profit surged 17.5 percent on-year to Rs 158 crore in fourth quarter, compared to Rs 135 crore a year back. The company follows the calendar year for reporting its financial results.

Income from operations increased 16.5 percent to Rs 822 crore against Rs 706 crore reported a year ago. On a yearly basis, profit for the year ended December 2022 increased 31 percent to Rs 564 crore, while total revenue increased 20 percent to Rs 2,769 crore.

Overall bank credit continued to grow owing to traction in the large corporate, micro, SME (small and medium enterprises), and retail segments and corporate bond issuances also recovered in the quarter after a sluggish run.