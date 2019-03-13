CRISIL maintains Sterlite Technologies` fair value to Rs 40

CRISIL Research has come out with its report on Sterlite Technologies. The research firm has maintained the fundamental grade of 3/5 to the company in its July 24, 2012 report.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd (Sterlite Tech) has stepped into FY13 with better business prospects in both its segments – telecom and conductors. The optical fibre plant’s stabilisation issues have been resolved and the conductor segment has a healthy flow of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) orders. However, competition in both segments has increased. We believe that the company will bounce back from FY12 lows and, hence, retain the fundamental grade of 3/5, indicating that its fundamentals are good relative to other listed securities in India.

Expanding fibre capacity to capture market growth; profitability to improve

According to the company, the stabilisation issues in the newly commissioned capacity in its fibre plant at Aurangabad (Maharashtra) have been resolved in Q4FY12. Further, the capacity expansion from 12 mn fibre-Km to 20 mn fibre-Km and established presence in the global markets will ensure that Sterlite Tech is able to cater to the increase in demand for optical fibre. Driven by these factors, the segment’s EBITDA is expected to grow at 31% CAGR over FY12-14 to Rs 2,279 mn.

Healthy PGCIL order book to drive conductor segment’s profitability

After the gap of one year, PGCIL released the order backlog in H2FY12, resulting in healthy order book of Rs 21 bn (62% from PGCIL) for Sterlite Tech, as of FY12, executable over FY13-14. As PGCIL orders are relatively high margin orders, EBITDA per tonne is expected to improve to Rs 9,200 in FY14 from Rs 6,187 in FY12. However, we do not expect profitability to return to historical levels of Rs 12,000-13,000 per tonne as competition has intensified. Further, the company is expanding its conductor capacity from 1.6 lakh MT to 2 lakh MT by FY13, which will enable it to meet the demand CAGR of 15% over FY13-15 in the domestic conductor industry. Also, the company is executing three transmission grid projects entailing equity investment of Rs 10 bn by FY15. Though returns are low, the projects will provide a steady cash flow to Sterlite Tech.

Key monitorables/Risks

a) Capacity expansion by Chinese players which could reduce China’s dependency on imports, (b) PGCIL’s order flow and increase in competition in the domestic conductor industry, and c) successful execution of the ultra mega power transmission projects.

Standalone earnings to grow at a CAGR of 71% over FY12-FY14

Sterlite Tech’s standalone revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% to Rs 36 bn in FY14 driven by capacity expansion in both telecom and power transmission segments. Further, following an improvement in both segments’ profitability, standalone PAT is projected to grow from Rs 438 mn in FY12 to Rs 1,279 mn in FY14.

Valuations: Current market has upside

We have used the sum-of-the-parts method to value Sterlite Tech and maintain the fair value of Rs 40. Based on the current market price of Rs 33, the valuation grade is 4/5.

