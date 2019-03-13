App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CRISIL assigns fundamental grade of 3/5 to Magma Fincorp

CRISIL Research has assigned a CRISIL IER fundamental grade of 3/5 to Magma Fincorp Ltd. The grade indicates that the company's fundamentals are 'good' relative to other listed equity securities in India.

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CRISIL Research has assigned a CRISIL IER fundamental grade of 3/5 to Magma Fincorp Ltd. The grade indicates that the company's fundamentals are 'good' relative to other listed equity securities in India. CRISIL Research has assigned a valuation grade of 5/5, indicating that market price has 'strong upside' from the current levels. Our fair value of the stock is Rs 90 per share. The stock is currently trading at Rs 66 per share. The grades are not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold the graded instrument, or a comment on the graded instrument's future market price or its suitability for a particular investor.


Magma is a non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC) offering financial services to customers in rural and semi-rural areas. The assigned fundamental grade factors in Magma's established presence in the target market and its strong growth record (disbursements grew by 24% CAGR over FY07-12). CRISIL Research believes NBFCs such as Magma score over banks due to their wider reach, faster processing and inhouse collection/recovery infrastructure. Magma's loan book (including off-book assets) is estimated to grow at 30% CAGR from Rs 120 bn in FY12 to Rs 205 bn in FY14. The grade also considers the expected increase in average yields from 15.1% in FY12 to 16.7% in FY14 driven by the increase in share of high-yield products in the loan book and booking of income on assets securitised in FY12. Also, Magma's in-house collection/recovery infrastructure has helped it improve its asset quality and reduce bad debt write-offs (as a percentage of loan assets) from 0.66% in FY08 to 0.2% in FY12.


The stiff competition that Magma faces from other NBFC peers, who have a larger presence, constrains our grade. Specifically, NBFCs belonging to conglomerates and deriving synergies with group companies hold marginal competitive advantage over Magma. Magma's return on assets (RoA) is lower compared to that of its peers because of its relatively low-yielding loan book and high borrowing costs. Un-seasoned, fast growing loan book, increased focus on high-yield, high-risk products and a weak economic environment may affect Magma's asset quality leading to higher write-offs over the next two years. Given the dynamic regulatory environment, any change in regulation may adversely affect the business models of NBFCs such as Magma. Magma's ability to securitise its assets in the face of new regulations will be a key monitorable.


Financial outlook
Magma's FY12 net profit was impacted following its transition to a conservative accounting policy for booking of securitisation income. CRISIL Research expects operating income to increase to Rs 9,453 mn at 47% CAGR over FY12-14 with loan book posting 30% CAGR and an increase in portfolio yield over the same period. Net profit will grow faster at 67% CAGR over FY12-14 to Rs 2,067 mn as operating leverage kicks in and on account of a low base in FY12. RoA is expected to improve to 1.6% in FY14.


Valuation (the current market price has strong upside)
CRISIL Research has used the price-to-book (P/B) method to value Magma. We have assigned a P/B multiple of 1.2x FY14E book value per share of Rs 75 to arrive at a fair value of Rs 90 per share. Our assigned multiple is higher than the median multiple of 1.1x enjoyed by Magma over FY03-12. We believe an increase in the company's scale and the expected expansion in RoEs justify the expansion in multiple.


To read the full report click on the attachment


Disclaimer: This report (Report) has been commissioned by the Company/Investor/Exchange and prepared by CRISIL. The report is based on data publicly available or from sources considered reliable by CRISIL (Data). However, CRISIL does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the Data / Report and is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for the results obtained from the use of Data / Report. Opinions expressed herein are CRISIL's opinions as on the date of this Report.  The Data / Report are subject to change without any prior notice. Nothing in this Report constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice or any solicitation, whatsoever. The Report is not a recommendation to buy / sell or hold any securities of the Company. CRISIL especially states that it has no financial liability, whatsoever, to the subscribers / users of this Report. This Report is for the personal information of the authorized recipient only. This Report should not be reproduced or redistributed or communicated directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published or copied in whole or in part especially outside India, for any purpose.


© CRISIL Limited . All Rights Reserved. Published under permission from CRISIL"

Read More
First Published on Jul 16, 2012 06:05 pm

tags #CRISIL Research #Magma Fincorp Ltd #NBFC

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Army Man Shot Dead by Militants Outside His Home in South Kashmir’s ...

PHOTOS: Venezuelans Swarm Sewage Drains in Search of Water

Market Rallies for 3rd Straight Day; Sensex Jumps 216 Points

Priyanka Chopra's Mercedes-Maybach Gifted by Nick Jonas is worth Rs 2. ...

Grounded: A Look at All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes That Are Being Suspend ...

VAR Supporter Guardiola Wants Quicker Decisions

Kidnapped Boy Found Murdered Behind Home in MP’s Satna Days After Tw ...

Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Bhim Army Chief Day After Arrest as He Vows to ...

Declare West Bengal 'Super Sensitive' State: BJP to EC

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Bihar's Gaya, parents forced to put ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Triple Frontier movie review: This Netflix heist thriller is an all-bo ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials as game' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Wikcets tumb ...

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singh parivaar: Ranveer Singh, Deepik ...

Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ to end with a female cop, details ...

Kalank background score composer Sanchit Balhara rubbishes plagiarism ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.