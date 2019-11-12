Cresta Fund sells 68.25 lakh shares of Assam Company

On December 31, 2010 Cresta Fund Limited sold 6,825,000 shares of Assam Company (India) at Rs 20.15 on the BSE. However, Link Holdings P Ltd bought 6,825,000 shares at Rs 20.15. Yesterday the share closed at Rs 21.10.
First Published on Jan 1, 2011 09:51 am