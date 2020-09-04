172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|creditaccess-grameen-share-price-rises-5-on-fund-raising-approval-clsa-initiates-buy-5796451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Discover how ETFs can enhance your portfolio at the Making ETFs More Mutual webinar today at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CreditAccess Grameen share price rises 5% on fund raising approval; CLSA initiates buy

CLSA has initiate coverage with buy with a target at Rs 840 per share.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CreditAccess Grameen share price added more than 5 percent in early trade on September 4 after the company's board appoved raising of funds.

The company board at its meeting held on September 3 approved issue of equity shares by way of permissible mode(s) including but not limited to private placement and/or follow-on public offering and/or preferential issue and/or qualified institutions placement, or any combination thereof up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 10,000 million, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the company is scheduled to be held on September 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual means.

Close

CLSA has initiated coverage with a buy rating and a target of Rs 840 per share.

The Madura Micro acquisition will help it to consolidate its leadership position, while company is better placed to capture the Indian MFI opportunity, said CLSA.

Asset quality in earlier crisis & during COVID-19 has been better than industry, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:39 hrs, CreditAccess Grameen was quoting at Rs 720.85, up Rs 31.50, or 4.57 percent.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 10:18 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #CreditAccess Grameen

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.