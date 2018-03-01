App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 28, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Credit Suisse maintains outperform on ITC; cigarette biz trades at 7% discount to Philip Morris

The company’s cigarette business trades at 7 percent discount to a global company Philip Morris.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating on ITC. According to the firm, company is trading at a very large discount to other Indian consumer staples.

The company’s discount over Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is now 50 percent, which is highest in a decade.

The company’s cigarette business trades at 7 percent discount to a global company Philip Morris.

Its earnings are likely to grow in double digits over FY18-20, it added.

At 13:30 hrs ITC was quoting at Rs 263.65, down Rs 2.55, or 0.96 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 353.20 and 52-week low Rs 250.35 on 03 July, 2017 and 15 November, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.38 percent below its 52-week high and 5.27 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC