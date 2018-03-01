Credit Suisse maintains outperform on ITC; cigarette biz trades at 7% discount to Philip Morris

Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating on ITC. According to the firm, company is trading at a very large discount to other Indian consumer staples.

The company’s discount over Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is now 50 percent, which is highest in a decade.

The company’s cigarette business trades at 7 percent discount to a global company Philip Morris.

Its earnings are likely to grow in double digits over FY18-20, it added.

At 13:30 hrs ITC was quoting at Rs 263.65, down Rs 2.55, or 0.96 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 353.20 and 52-week low Rs 250.35 on 03 July, 2017 and 15 November, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.38 percent below its 52-week high and 5.27 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil