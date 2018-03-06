Credit Suisse maintains outperform on Cyient; expect 12% revenue CAGR over FY18-20

Shares of Cyient rose 2.5 percent intraday Tuesday as the foreign house Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating on the stock with a target of Rs 750 per share.

According to the broking house, the business momentum is solid, however more comfort on margins. The company has maintained good momentum by broad-basing growth profile.

The company's order intake has picked up and pipeline is much better on yearly basis, it added.

The firm expect company to deliver 12 percent plus revenue CAGR over FY18-20.

At 09:27 hrs Cyient was quoting at Rs 637.65, up Rs 9.85, or 1.57 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 32.14 per share. (Dec, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 19.70.

Posted by Rakesh Patil