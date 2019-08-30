Cox & Kings touches 52-week low on delay in holding AGM

Shares of Cox & Kings locked at 5 percent lower circuit on August 30 after the travel company received an extension to hold its annual general meeting (AGM).

The Registrar of Companies (ROC) allowed Cox and Kings three months to hold the AGM for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

The stock has touched a 52-week low of Rs 4.19.

There were pending sell orders of 3,432,924 shares, with no buyers available.