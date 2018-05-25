Cox & Kings stock zooms 14% as subsidiary receives NBFC license from RBI

Cox & Kings Financial Service proposes to carry on the business of holiday financing, student loan financing and other non-banking financial service activities.
Cox & Kings share price rallied more than 14 percent after its subsidiary has received non-banking finance company license from the Reserve Bank of India.
"Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted a non-banking finance company (NBFC) Licence to Cox & Kings Financial Service Limited, a wholly owned Subsidiary of the company," the company said.
Cox & Kings Financial Service Limited proposes to carry on the business of holiday financing, student loan financing and other non-banking financial service activities and a foreign exchange business.