Cox & Kings plummets 10% on rating downgrades by Brickwork

Cox & Kings shares declined 10 percent in the early trade on June 27 after Brickwork Ratings downgraded the rating of the company’s NCDs of Rs 50 crore.

The share has touched a 52-week low of Rs 40.50.

Brickwork Ratings India Pvt Ltd has downgraded its rating on the company’s Rs 50 crore non-convertible debentures issue (NCDs) from BWR AA to BWR AA- with Stable outlook.

Meanwhile, it has retained its rating on the commercial paper of the company as BWR A1+.

At 0926 hours, Cox & Kings was quoting at Rs 40.85, down Rs 4.15, or 9.22 percent on the BSE.