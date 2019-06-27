App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cox & Kings plummets 10% on rating downgrades by Brickwork

Brickwork has retained its rating on the commercial paper of the company as BWR A1+

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cox & Kings shares declined 10 percent in the early trade on June 27 after Brickwork Ratings downgraded the rating of the company’s NCDs of Rs 50 crore.

The share has touched a 52-week low of Rs 40.50.

Brickwork Ratings India Pvt Ltd has downgraded its rating on the company’s Rs 50 crore non-convertible debentures issue (NCDs) from BWR AA to BWR AA- with Stable outlook.

Close

Meanwhile, it has retained its rating on the commercial paper of the company as BWR A1+.

At 0926 hours, Cox & Kings was quoting at Rs 40.85, down Rs 4.15, or 9.22 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 09:38 am

