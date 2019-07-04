App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cox & Kings locked at lower circuit on payment default

There were pending sell orders of 5,120,165 shares, with no buyers available

Share price of Cox & Kings locked at 5 percent lower circuit as company defaulted on payment of interest on NCD due on June 30.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 29.80.

The company has defaulted on payment of interest on unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth of Rs 7.20 crore that matured on June 30.

The company was making all efforts to make the interest payment on time, the same could not be paid due to cash flow mis-match, the company said in a press release.

The company proposes to meet its financial obligations through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets. The company is working towards plans to make good its obligations, it added.

At 0929 hours, Cox & Kings was quoting at Rs 29.80, down Rs 1.55 on the BSE.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 09:52 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.