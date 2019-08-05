Cox & Kings locked at lower circuit on payment default

There were pending sell orders of 2,838,385 shares, with no buyers available.
Shares of Cox & Kings locked at 5 percent lower circuit after company defaulted on payment of commercial paper.
It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 9.88.
The company has defaulted on payment of Rs 100 crore worth unsecured commercial paper due on August 1, 2019.At 12:33 hrs Cox & Kings was quoting at Rs 9.88, down Rs 0.51 on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 12:41 pm