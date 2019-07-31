Cox & Kings locked at lower circuit on payment default

There were pending sell orders of 2,925,753 shares, with no buyers available.
Shares of Cox & Kings locked at 5 percent lower circuit after company defaulted on payment towards the commercial papers.
The company has defaulted on repayment of Rs 10 crore on commercial papers due on July 29.
It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 11.50.
There were pending sell orders of 2,925,753 shares, with no buyers available.At 12:21 hrs Cox & Kings was quoting at Rs 11.50, down Rs 0.60 on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 12:37 pm