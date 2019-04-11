Cox & Kings gains 3% after subsidiary gets listed on stock exchanges

Shares of Cox & Kings rose nearly 3 percent intraday on April 11 after shares of Cox & Kings Financial Service were listed on both exchanges w.e.f. April 11.

The company in its BSE release said that it has received trading approvals from both BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 221.18 and 52-week low of Rs 125.70 on 16 April 2018 and 1 October 2018, respectively.

At 0948 hrs, Cox & Kings was quoting Rs 138.20, up 2.75 percent on the BSE.