Cox & Kings cracks 5% amid asset sell buzz

Shares of Cox & Kings cracked 5 percent on BSE on September 27 amid reports that the company is in talks with several firms to sell assets.

CNBC-TV18 reported that the company has kickstarted the process to sell assets to raise around Rs 5,000 crore by putting travel and leisure, visa processing and UK businesses on the block.

MakeMyTrip, Warburg Pincus and Kedaara are in talks to buy travel and leisure assets, VFS Global is among the players eyeing visa processing business, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting sources.

The deal proceeds will be used for repayment of the debt as the company needs immediate working capital.