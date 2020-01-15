App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 12:22 PM IST

Cox & Kings CFO resigns, share price dips 5%

Cox & Kings share price shed 5 percent intraday on January 15 after the resignation of chief financial officer Milind Ramesh Gandhi.

Gandhi resigned with effect from January 14 due to personal reasons.

At 1205 hours, Cox & Kings was quoting at Rs 1.33, down Rs 0.07, or 5 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 180 on January 10, 2019, and 52-week low of Rs 1.31 November 8, 2019, respectively.

It is trading 99.26 percent below its 52-week high and 1.53 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 12:22 pm

