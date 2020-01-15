Cox & Kings CFO resigns, share price dips 5%

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 180.00 and 52-week low Rs 1.31 on 10 January, 2019 and 08 November, 2019, respectively.
Cox & Kings share price shed 5 percent intraday on January 15 after the resignation of chief financial officer Milind Ramesh Gandhi.
Gandhi resigned with effect from January 14 due to personal reasons.
At 1205 hours, Cox & Kings was quoting at Rs 1.33, down Rs 0.07, or 5 percent, on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 180 on January 10, 2019, and 52-week low of Rs 1.31 November 8, 2019, respectively.It is trading 99.26 percent below its 52-week high and 1.53 percent above its 52-week low.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 12:22 pm