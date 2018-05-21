App
May 21, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, MCX May Cotton closed higher last week on improved physical demand and tracking firm International prices.


Angel Commodities' report on Cotton


MCX May Cotton closed higher last week on improved physical demand and tracking firm International prices. USDA forecasts India cotton production for 2018/19 at 28.5 million 480 - pound bales (6.21 mt ), unchanged from last year. Harvested area is forecast at 11.8 million hectares, down 4 % from last year.  In its latest press release, CAI, retained its estimate for the country's output in 2017 - 18 (Oct - Sep) at 360 lakh bales (1 bale = 170 kg).  Cotton prices are still trading at higher levels for the season tracking firm trend in International markets, higher exports and expectation of lower acreage in the country in next season.  Cotton exports from the country are still behind at  34.1  lakh bales of  cotton during Oct - Feb period compared to  36.4 lakh  bales last year same period.


Outlook
Cotton futures are expected trade sideways on report of normal monsoon and higher physical arrivals. However, improved cotton exports to China may keep the prices supported above 20,6 00 levels.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Cotton

