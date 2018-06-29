App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton prices to trade sideways to positive: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, MCX June Cotton corrected on Thursday as prices have been traded in a narrow range due to mixed fundamentals. A higher stock in the country and higher expected cotton exports to China from India may increase fivefold in coming cotton season is keeping prices sideways.


Angel Commodities' report on Cotton


MCX June Cotton corrected on Thursday as prices have been traded in a narrow range due to mixed fundamentals. A higher stock in the country and higher expected cotton exports to China from India may increase fivefold in coming cotton season is keeping prices sideways. There are reports of good export demand and lower pace of kharif sowing in the country. Cotton acreage till last week was down by 16 % on year to 20.7 lakh hac, according to the farm ministry data. The fall in area of cotton was mainly due to delay in arrival of monsoon over Gujarat, one of the largest growers of the commodity.  According to commerce  ministry data, cotton exports in April is about 8.23 lakh bales, up  by 86.13% on year. Exports for the season are only higher by7% at 51.21 lakh bales in cotton year 2017/18 started on October.  Bangladesh (19.2 lakh bales), Pakistan (9.6 lb) and Vietnam ( 9 lb) are the top cotton  export  destination in CY 2017/18.


Outlook
Cotton futures are expected trade sideways to positive on higher demand but weak international prices and expectation of higher acreage of cotton due to good prices may keep prices sideways.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 11:50 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Cotton

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.