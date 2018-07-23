Cotton prices to trade sideways to positive: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

MCX Jul Cotton closed lower last week tracking weak trend in International prices. However, reports of good exports and slow sowing progress in the Country are keeping prices higher compared to last year prices. As per Commerce ministry data, cotton exports in May surged by 27.6% to 5.7 lakh bales as compared to last year. Cotton acreage till last week was down by 11 % on year to 92.7 lakh hac compared to 104.8 lakh last year, according to the farm ministry data.

Cotton futures are expected to trade sideways to positive on improved demand and increase in MSP by government. However, weak international prices and expectation of higher acreage of cotton due to good prices may keep prices sideways.

