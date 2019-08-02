App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton prices to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, MCX Aug cotton edged lower on Thursday to close at 20,570 rupees per bales. In July, cotton futures plunge more than 8.3% tracking improved cotton imports, good area and satisfactory monsoon progress in cotton growing districts in India.


Angel Commodities' report on Cotton


MCX Aug cotton edged lower on Thursday to close at 20,570 rupees per bales. In July, cotton futures plunge more than 8.3% tracking improved cotton imports, good area and satisfactory monsoon progress in cotton growing districts in India. Moreover, improved sowing, higher imports and weak international prices also weighing on prices. As per farm ministry report, acreage under cotton in the country was 108.95 lakh ha so far, up from 102.52 lakh ha from a year ago. Area in Gujarat under cotton is higher as on 29-Jul-19 at 23.76 lakh ha compared to 25.5 lakh ha last year. USDA increase production forecast for cotton in India by 1.75% this month to 29 million bales while the stocks jump by 17.8% to 8.93 m-bales. Trade data by Ministry of Commerce indicates that provisional shipments in the month of June 2019 are 88% lower at 60,000 (Vs 5 l bales) as compared to last year.


Outlook


Cotton futures may trade sideways to lower due to fresh spell of showers in Saurashtra may limit damage to cotton crops. Moreover, expectation of higher imports and improvement in monsoon rains in cotton producing areas in last week of July and during August will ensure good production this season in India.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 2, 2019 09:44 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Cotton

