you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, MCX cotton edged higher for the 11 th consecutive session and climb to 3-week high on Tuesday to close at 21,140 rupees per bale due technical buying by the market participants.


Angel Commodities' report on Cotton


MCX cotton edged higher for the 11 th consecutive session and climb to 3-week high on Tuesday to close at 21,140 rupees per bale due technical buying by the market participants. October contract on MCX closed at 19,870 per bale. As on 19th Aug, area in Gujarat under cotton is lagging last year at 26.3 lakh ha compared to 26.9 lakh ha last year. As per farm ministry report, acreage under cotton in the country was 121.6 lakh ha so far, up from 115.2 lakh ha from a year ago. USDA kept production forecast unchanged for India this month to 29 million bales while the consumption and Exports projections were down by 2% and 4.55% respectively for 2019/20 season. Trade data by Ministry of Commerce indicates that provisional shipments in the month of June 2019 are 88% lower at 60,000 (Vs 5 lakh bales) as compared to last year.


Outlook


Cotton futures may trade sideways to higher due to improvement in physical demand but improved sowing; higher imports and weak international prices may weigh on price. Country is expected to produce about 10-15% higher cotton this year but higher MSP may be deterrent for exports.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Cotton

