Cotton prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

MCX Jun cotton fell 0.05% on Wednesday after 5 sessions of positive to close at 21,880 rupees per bale. There is slow start to sowing progress this season as monsoon progress is slow. As per farm ministry report, acreage under cotton was 15.32 lakh ha so far, lower than 17 lakh ha from a year ago. Recently, CAI has projected cotton exports at 46 lakh bales (Vs 69) due to higher prices and smaller crop size.

Outlook

Cotton futures may trade sideways to higher due to slow start to planting season in the country. Moreover, expectation of steady to higher supplies in domestic market due to higher imports and decreased exports may keep supplies at optimum levels. However, forecast of normal monsoon and pick up in sowing in Maharashtra and Gujarat my keep prices under pressure during the sowing season.

