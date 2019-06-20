App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, MCX Jun cotton fell 0.05% on Wednesday after 5 sessions of positive to close at 21,880 rupees per bale.


Angel Commodities' report on Cotton


MCX Jun cotton fell 0.05% on Wednesday after 5 sessions of positive to close at 21,880 rupees per bale. There is slow start to sowing progress this season as monsoon progress is slow. As per farm ministry report, acreage under cotton was 15.32 lakh ha so far, lower than 17 lakh ha from a year ago. Recently, CAI has projected cotton exports at 46 lakh bales (Vs 69) due to higher prices and smaller crop size.


Outlook


Cotton futures may trade sideways to higher due to slow start to planting season in the country. Moreover, expectation of steady to higher supplies in domestic market due to higher imports and decreased exports may keep supplies at optimum levels. However, forecast of normal monsoon and pick up in sowing in Maharashtra and Gujarat my keep prices under pressure during the sowing season.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 11:25 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Cotton

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.