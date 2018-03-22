App
Mar 22, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, MCX Cotton surged higher for the second consecutive day on reports that cotton planting in India could fall about 12 % in 2018/19 on anticipation that farmers may slashed cotton acreage due to fear of infestation of pink boll worm.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton


MCX Cotton surged higher for the second consecutive day on reports that cotton planting in India could fall about 12 % in  2018/19 on anticipation that farmers may slashed cotton acreage due to fear of infestation of pink boll worm. Moreover, CAI has lowered its estimated cotton production for the 2017 - 18 to 362 lakh bales of 170 kg each from 367 lakh bales estimated in February. The CAI has pegged India’s cotton exports at 55 lakh  bales in the ongoing 2017 - 18 cotton year (Oct - Sept ) as against 63  lakh bales a year ago while  domestic consumption at 330 lakh  bales, which  are 10 lakh bales higher than  in February.

Outlook
Cotton futures are expected trade sideways to higher on reports of less acreage next year in India. Moreover, arrivals have improved due to persistent good price during the season. Higher than expected imports and lower exports may also keep sufficient stocks in domestic market.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Cotton

