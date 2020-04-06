App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Consumer durables' demand enters uncharted territory; recovery to be stretched

Emkay Research has downgraded three stocks from the sector due to risk of delayed recovery and premium valuations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Emkay Research expects there could be cut to 8-39% in FY21-22 earnings estimates for both consumer electrical and durable companies due to ongoing lockdown and its impact on the economy in the near term. Although it is difficult to assess when the demand will be fully recovered, the research firm believe that companies with dependence on seasonal products and B2B segments will take longer to recover. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

Emkay Research expects a cut of 8-39 percent in FY21-22 earnings estimates for both consumer electrical and durable companies due to the ongoing lockdown and its near-term impact on the economy. Although it is difficult to assess when the demand will revive fully, Emkay believes companies that depend on seasonal products and B2B segments will take longer. (Image: Reuters)

Despite this uncertainty Emkay Research firm has maintained buy rating on two stocks from the consumer durable sector. However, they have maintained holding rating of three stocks and due to risk of delayed recovery and premium valuations lead to downgrade three stocks to Hold from Buy. (Image: PTI)
2/10

Despite the uncertainty, Emkay Research has maintained a Buy rating on two stocks from the consumer durable sector. However, they have maintained a Hold rating on three stocks and downgraded three other stocks to Hold from Buy citing a risk of delayed recovery and premium valuations. (Image: PTI)

The Emkay Research firm has recommended BUY rating on Crompton Greaves consumer electricals with a target price of Rs 260. | CMP 205 (Image: Moneycontrol)
3/10

The Emkay Research firm has recommended Buy rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals with a target price of Rs 260. | CMP 205 (Image: Moneycontrol)

The research firm has recommended BUY rating on Dixon technologies with a target price of Rs 3908. | CMP 3419 (Image: dixoninfo.com)
4/10

The research firm also has a Buy rating on Dixon technologies with a target price of Rs 3,908. | CMP 3,419 (Image: dixoninfo.com)

The Emkay Research firm has maintained Hold rating on V-Guard with a target price of Rs 165. | CMP 153 (Image: Moneycontrol)
5/10

The Emkay Research firm has maintained a Hold rating on V-Guard with a target price of Rs 165. | CMP 153 (Image: Moneycontrol)

The research firm has maintained Hold rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 470. | CMP 471 (Image: PTI)
6/10

It has maintained a Hold rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 470. | CMP 471 (Image: PTI)

The Emkay Research firm has maintained Hold rating on Blue Star with a target price of Rs 491. | CMP 447 (Image: Reuters)
7/10

And a Hold rating on Blue Star with a target price of Rs 491. | CMP 447 (Image: Reuters)

The research firm has downgraded from Buy to Hold rating on Havells with a target price of Rs 497. | CMP 471 (Image: Reuters)
8/10

The research firm has downgraded Havells to Hold from Buy rating with a target price of Rs 497. | CMP 471 (Image: Reuters)

The research firm has downgraded from Buy to Hold rating on Whirlpool with a target price of Rs 1885. | CMP 1806 (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Similarly, Whirlpool has been downgraded to Hold from Buy with a target price of Rs 1,885. | CMP 1,806 (Image: Reuters)

The Emkay Research firm has downgraded from Buy to Hold rating on Amber Enterprises with a target price of Rs 1184. | CMP 1199 (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Amber Enterprises is the third stock to be downgraded to Hold from Buy with a target price of Rs 1,184. | CMP 1,199 (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 04:29 pm

tags #consumer durable #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #Market #Slideshow #stock market

most popular

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.