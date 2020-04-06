Coronavirus lockdown | Consumer durables' demand enters uncharted territory; recovery to be stretched

Emkay Research has downgraded three stocks from the sector due to risk of delayed recovery and premium valuations. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Emkay Research expects a cut of 8-39 percent in FY21-22 earnings estimates for both consumer electrical and durable companies due to the ongoing lockdown and its near-term impact on the economy. Although it is difficult to assess when the demand will revive fully, Emkay believes companies that depend on seasonal products and B2B segments will take longer. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Despite the uncertainty, Emkay Research has maintained a Buy rating on two stocks from the consumer durable sector. However, they have maintained a Hold rating on three stocks and downgraded three other stocks to Hold from Buy citing a risk of delayed recovery and premium valuations. (Image: PTI) 3/10 The Emkay Research firm has recommended Buy rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals with a target price of Rs 260. | CMP 205 (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/10 The research firm also has a Buy rating on Dixon technologies with a target price of Rs 3,908. | CMP 3,419 (Image: dixoninfo.com) 5/10 The Emkay Research firm has maintained a Hold rating on V-Guard with a target price of Rs 165. | CMP 153 (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/10 It has maintained a Hold rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 470. | CMP 471 (Image: PTI) 7/10 And a Hold rating on Blue Star with a target price of Rs 491. | CMP 447 (Image: Reuters) 8/10 The research firm has downgraded Havells to Hold from Buy rating with a target price of Rs 497. | CMP 471 (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Similarly, Whirlpool has been downgraded to Hold from Buy with a target price of Rs 1,885. | CMP 1,806 (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Amber Enterprises is the third stock to be downgraded to Hold from Buy with a target price of Rs 1,184. | CMP 1,199 (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 6, 2020 04:29 pm