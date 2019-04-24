Coromandel International rises 6% on strong Q4 numbers

Shares of Coromandel International rose 6 percent intraday Wednesday after company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company's Q4 net profit rose 23.2 percent to Rs 110.4 crore, while revenue jumped 9.4 percent to Rs 2,638.3 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA was up 40 percent at Rs 259 crore and margin was up at 9.8 percent.

The company board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share (representing 350%) on the equity shares of Re 1 each fully paid up for the financial year 2018-19.

At 09:42 hrs Coromandel International was quoting at Rs 445, up Rs 18.65, or 4.37 percent on the BSE.

