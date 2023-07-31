English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Coromandel International Q1FY24: Twinkled amidst challenging times

    Emerging business segments hold good potential and are likely to be value-accretive.

    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    July 31, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
    Coromandel International Q1FY24: Twinkled amidst challenging times

    Coromandel International Ltd’s Q1FY24 performance stood out amidst a challenging market for agri-inputs.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Operating margin improved in Q1FY24 amidst challenging times Fertiliser business covered up for the deficiency in CPC CDMO, specialty, industrial chemicals business to be value-accretive Company emerging as one of the pioneers in Nano DAP Current valuation remains reasonable Coromandel International Ltd’s  (CIL; CMP: Rs  979; Market cap: Rs 28,832 crore) Q1FY24 performance stood out amidst a challenging market for agri-inputs – with persisting high channel inventory, pricing pressure, and delayed monsoon. Steady fertiliser demand and lower input costs, as a result of falling raw...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Here is another Ken for our bank Barbies

      Jul 28, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Could AI change the face of Indian agriculture, fall in bank CASA deposits conc...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Ueda springs a surprise 

      Jul 29, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

      Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda’s tweaking of yield curve control could have global repercussions

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers