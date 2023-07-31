Coromandel International Q1FY24: Twinkled amidst challenging times

Coromandel International Ltd’s Q1FY24 performance stood out amidst a challenging market for agri-inputs.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Operating margin improved in Q1FY24 amidst challenging times Fertiliser business covered up for the deficiency in CPC CDMO, specialty, industrial chemicals business to be value-accretive Company emerging as one of the pioneers in Nano DAP Current valuation remains reasonable Coromandel International Ltd’s (CIL; CMP: Rs 979; Market cap: Rs 28,832 crore) Q1FY24 performance stood out amidst a challenging market for agri-inputs – with persisting high channel inventory, pricing pressure, and delayed monsoon. Steady fertiliser demand and lower input costs, as a result of falling raw...