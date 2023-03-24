English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Coromandel International marks strategic entry into new growth segments

    A stock well positioned to benefit from the growth potential in agrochemical/industrial chemical space

    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    March 24, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
    Coromandel International marks strategic entry into new growth segments

    We believe CIL is well positioned to take advantage of the positively developing dynamics in the chemicals space

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Coromandel International  (CIL; CMP: Rs 895; Market cap: Rs 26,298 crore) on Wednesday announced that it is foraying into specialty & industrial chemicals and Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business, and expanding its crop protection chemical (CPC) segment. CIL will be investing Rs 1,000 crore over the next two years for the new businesses and expansion. The CPC segment, which accounts for 15 percent of CIL’s revenues, has now received board approval to expand this segment. CIL will set up...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation, recession, banking crises, what’s next?  

      Mar 23, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian markets' soar but not revenue, 2023 will likely be the year of layoffs, ...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place

      Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishap

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers