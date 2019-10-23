Coromandel International gains 3% on better Q2 show

Shares of Coromandel International added over 3 percent in the early trade on October 23 after the company had posted better numbers in the quarter ended in September.

The company's Q2FY20 consolidated net profit was up 37.8 percent at Rs 504 crore against Rs 365.6 crore in the same quarter in 2018.

The revenue of the company was down 3 percent at Rs 4,858 crore versus Rs 5,008.3 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7 percent at Rs 713 crore versus Rs 666.3 crore while the EBITDA margin was up 130 bps at 14.7 percent against 13.3 percent, YoY.

At 09:19 hrs, Coromandel International was quoting at Rs 430.00, up Rs 11.45, or 2.74 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 519.90 and the 52-week low of Rs 336.50 on March 12 and August 16 respectively.